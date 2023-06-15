Private Function Announce The Winner of Album Scratchie Contest

Pub-punk renegades Private Function have announced they’ve found the winner of their scratchie album contest. The band released a limited run of specially engineered album covers for the recent release 370HSSV 0773H – it featured three scratchable panels, which would reveal an Australiana-themed icon, such as the Big Banana or Big Koala.

Only one of the 3000 copies that were made featured three identical icons, with the winner walking away with $2999, and the honour of having their face printed on every album pressing thereafter. Now, the band have revealed the winner to be a bloke called Mitch.

Private Function: ‘JUSAVINAGEEZ’

Mitch, who works with the RSPCA, found three Big Bananas on the cover of his 370HSSV 0773H vinyl.

“Everyone say a big “HELLO ASSHOLE” to the official winner of the PF scratchy,” the band wrote on Instagram. “We really didn’t want anyone to win so we could buy $2999 worth of beer. Thanks for playing along with our dumb idea y’all, it was a lotta fun”

The band initially faced issued in releasing the scratchie cover in South Australia, due to strict regulations around gambling. South Australia’s Liquor and Gambling Commissioner Dini Soulio was even asked about the 370HSSV 0773H ban by Adelaide paper The Advertiser. “There are strict requirements under the Lotteries Act in South Australia for anyone wanting to offer any form of instant win scratchie promotion to ensure consumers are protected,” he said.

In the end, an exemption was granted, with Soulio saying there probably wasn’t much of a risk of someone becoming addicted to gambling through buying album covers.

Alongside the scratchie cover, the band also released 50 vinyl copies that were filled with urine – they sold out almost instantly.

