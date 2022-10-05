Pusha T And No Malice Reunite To Perform ‘Grindin” At BET Awards

Pusha T and No Malice provided fans with a surprise Clipse reunion overnight. The pair reunited on stage for a performance of 2002 single ‘Grindin” at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, which were held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.

With Pusha T’s latest album, It’s Almost Dry, nominated for Hip Hop Album Of The Year, the Virginia Beach rapper performed segments of the album tracks, ‘Diet Coke’ and ‘Just So You Remember’. His brother and Clipse co-founder No Malice then appeared onstage for a performance of the Neptunes-produced ‘Grindin”.

Pusha T Performed With No Malice At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards:

Formed in 1992, Clipse released four albums between 1999 and 2009, with 2002’s ‘Grindin” recognised as their breakthrough single. Clipse have not been active since 2010, when they broke up following the completion of an Australian tour.

While both Pusha T and No Malice have been active as solo artists in recent years, rumours of a formal reunion have swirled since their split. The pair officially reunited in 2019 when Clipse were credited as guest performers on Kanye West’s ‘Use This Gospel’.

Earlier this year, No Malice appeared on the It’s Almost Dry track ‘I Pray For You’. One month prior, Clipse reunited on the track ‘Punch Bowl’ from Japanese producer Nigo. Currently, there has been no word as to whether these collaborations will result in a full-fledged reunion.

