Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford has revealed details of his private battle with prostate cancer. The musician, who has just launched his latest side project 7D7D, shared his diagnosis in an interview with Spin.

“It’s a brutal psychological journey,” Commerford said. “I’ve been trying to find support groups, and it’s hard to find people and hard to talk about it. The suffering part of it, the physical suffering after the surgery, I’ve never felt pain quite like that.”

Tim Commerford Had Surgery Two Months Before RATM Tour

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Commerford, who has been in RATM since its inception, recently completed a North American tour with the band, their first in eleven years. “Two months before the tour, I had surgery and my doctors said I wasn’t going to be ready,” he said. “That was brutal. I would be on stage looking at my amp in tears.” The tour was eventually cut short, however, following a leg injury sustained by lead singer Zack De La Rocha.

In the interview with Spin, a disgruntled Commerford vented his frustration at having his life saved by Western medicine. “I should have looked into alternate therapy instead of getting sucked into the most disgusting, capitalistic machine on the face of the planet: the medical establishment.”

The comments may make sense in light of a 2015 Rolling Stone interview, in which Commerford described himself as a “conspiracy theorist”. In the interview he claimed that the 1969 moon landing was faked and that terrorist group ISIS was a lie.

“There’s too much stuff that doesn’t look real,” he said about the ISIS execution videos. “They’ve edited out the parts that would be too hard to fake. We created Jihadi John and ISIS so we can go drop bombs.”

