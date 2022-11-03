Along with her appearances at Beyond The Valley, Wildlands and Field Day festivals this coming December and January, American artist Remi Wolf has announced her debut headline Australian shows for summer 2023.

The shows will bring Remi to venues in Sydney and Melbourne, giving her the chance to bring her acclaimed record Juno to Australian fans on some beloved stages.

Remi Wolf – ‘Cake’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s been a busy run of years since Remi debuted her music to the world in 2019 with her single, ‘Guy’. Releasing three EPs, eventually leading up to the release of Juno in 2021, Remi has since become a firebrand in the American indie-pop scene.

Still, performing remains a core love of hers, and it’s a love Australian fans will be able to witness firsthand this summer.

“Before I really fell in love with writing, I loved performing,” Remi has said. “That’s always been my home base, it lights something up in my soul that is never lit up at any other time in my life. It’s a very powerful thing, the most expressive I feel I will ever get.”

For Remi’s headline Australian shows, tickets are on sale from 12 noon local time, Friday 4 November.

Remi Wolf Australian Tour 2023

Thursday 5 January – Forum, Melbourne (18+)

Friday 6 January – Enmore Theatre, Sydney (Lic/All Ages)

Tickets are available via Ticketek, with more information about Remi’s full Australian trip available through Frontier Touring.