Rex Orange County Charged With Sexual Assault In London

UK singer-songwriter Rex Orange County has been charged with six counts of sexual assault in London. According to a new report from British tabloid The Sun, the 24-year-old is accused of assaulting an unnamed woman numerous times between 1st and 2nd June.

This article discusses allegations of sexual assault. If you need assistance, the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service can be reached on 1800 737 732.

Rex Orange County previously cancelled his run of 2022 tour dates due to “unforeseen personal circumstances”:

The report alleges that the singer, born Alexander James O’Connor, assaulted the woman twice in London’s West End and once more in a taxi on Wednesday, 1st June, and a further three times at his Notting Hill home the following day. O’Connor has denied the charges brought against him, pleading not guilty at a hearing in London on Monday.

“Alex is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court,” a spokesperson for O’Connor said. “He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

As The Sun reports, O’Connor has been released on unconditional bail, with a three-day trial scheduled for Tuesday, 3rd January, 2023.

Rex Orange County was scheduled to visit Australia in September for a long-delayed run of tour dates. However, in early July, the artist announced that due to “unforeseen personal circumstances” he would be cancelling the majority of his 2022 tour dates.

Further Reading

Feist Leaves Arcade Fire Tour Following Allegations Against Win Butler

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Accused of Repeated Sexual Misconduct

FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf For Alleged Abuse