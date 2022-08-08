Roger Waters Defends Russia, Calls Biden A ‘War Criminal’ In Interview

Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters has taken part in a new interview which has seen him defend the likes of Russia and China while labelling US President Joe Biden a “war criminal”. As Consequence Of Sound reports, the comments came as part of an interview with CNN presenter Michael Smerconish, who asked Waters about the political themes at his concerts, including flashing a picture of Biden with the phrase “war criminal — just getting started”.

“Well, he’s fuel’ing the war in the Ukraine,” Waters explained. “That is a huge crime. Why won’t the United States of America encourage Zelensky to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war?”

Roger Waters speaks to CNN in a recent interview:

As the pair continued their discussion, Smerconish floated the idea that Waters had in fact “got it reversed” by “blaming the party that got invaded”. Waters, however, responded by noting that Smerconish need only “look at the history” to question the origin of the conflict.

“You could say it started in 2008 – this war is basically about the action and reaction of NATO pushing right up to the Russian border, which they promised they wouldn’t do when Gorbachev negotiated the withdrawal of the USSR from the whole of Eastern Europe,” Waters explained.

Likewise, Waters continued on his line of thinking when Smerconish turned the focus to China, with the reporter noting that the country was “busy encircling Taiwan” during the recent visit from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“They’re not encircling Taiwan – Taiwan is part of China,” Waters responded. “And that’s been absolutely accepted by the whole of the international community since 1948 – and if you don’t know that, you’re not reading enough. Go and read about it!”

