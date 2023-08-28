Roger Waters Releases Re-Recorded ‘Time’ from Forthcoming ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux’

Roger Waters has shared another cut from his upcoming redux of The Dark Side Of The Moon. The bassist and songwriter has given the 1973 track ‘Time’ an atmospheric reworking, which follows the dark and gravelly updated version of ‘Money’ he shared a bit over a month ago.

Waters announced The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux in July, and the full record will arrive on Friday, 6th October. No other members of Pink Floyd were involved in the recording, and the Redux is also set to feature a 13-minute original composition by Waters that was “inspired” by the re-recording project.

“The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition,” Waters shared about the project. “But Dave, Rick, Nick and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck. That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80-year-old could bring to a reimagined version.”

The release of the reimagined album coincides with the original’s 50th anniversary, and was jointly produced by Waters and US musician/producer Gus Seyffert. “I’m immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time,” Waters said.

Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason commented on the project earlier in the year, calling it “absolutely brilliant”.

“He actually sent me a copy of what he was working on,” Mason told fans at a listening party in London in March. “And I [wrote] to him and said, ‘Annoyingly, it’s absolutely brilliant!’ It was and is. It’s not anything that would be a spoiler for the original at all, it’s an interesting add-on to the thing.”

Further Reading

Roger Waters Says He’s “Far More Important” Than Drake Or The Weeknd

Roger Waters Defends Russia, Calls Biden A ‘War Criminal’ In Interview

Watch Roger Waters And Band Perform Pink Floyd’s ‘Mother’ From Isolation