Ruel Announces Debut Album ‘4TH WALL’ and Releases New Single

Sydney-via-London pop artist Ruel has announced that his debut album, 4TH WALL, will be released on Friday, 3rd March. The album is coming out through Sony Music in Australia and RCA globally. Ruel, whose real name is Ruel Vincent van Dijk, made the announcement alongside the release of his new single, the breakup ballad ‘MUST BE NICE’.

The twenty-year-old heartthrob is no stranger to success. Singles from his first two EPs, Ready and Free Time, have gone multi-platinum, clocking up two billion streams. He’s toured the world a few times and supported the likes of Khalid, Mabel and Shawn Mendes.

Ruel – ‘MUST BE NICE’

Ruel won the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for Favourite Aussie in 2019, but his new album reportedly sees him maturing as a songwriter, delving into some deeper emotional territory.