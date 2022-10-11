Sade Have New Music In The Works, According To French Producer

Sade are apparently working on their first new music since a couple of soundtrack contributions in 2018, according to a new feature by Billboard.

In an interview with French producer and composer Damien Quintard and Brad Pitt, who co-own Miraval Studios, it was revealed that the iconic British soul/R&B group had been creating music at the studio, located in Correns in the Provence region of southern France.

Sade – ‘Soldier Of Love’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Quintard said that Sade were the first act to record at Miraval Studios after it reopened following major refurbishments including a new hybrid analogue/digital sound desk. The news is an exciting tease for Sade fans, who have been holding out for updates on new material from band and its reclusive front person.

“You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” Quintard told Billboard.

Sade’s most recent album, Soldier of Love, came out in 2010. The band has performed live in the years since, but didn’t release music again until 2018, when they contributed ‘Flower of the Universe’ to the soundtrack for Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle In Time and ‘The Big Unknown’ for Steve McQueen’s Widows project.

As for Miraval, the original Miraval recording studio was active from the late 1970s until the early 2000s. During that time, the studio welcomed artists such as Judas Priest, The Cranberries, Wham!, UB40 and Rammstein. Pink Floyd recorded parts of 1979’s The Wall at Miraval; The Cure used it to record their seventh album, Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me, including the hits ‘Why Can’t I Be You?’ and ‘Just Like Heaven’.

Of its reopening, Quintard said, “And when we talked to musicians who came here previously, they all have this special connection with Miraval that can’t really be explained … It’s a dream come true to see this place activate again.”

Further Reading

Hear the New Single From R&B Artist Shanae (FKA MADAM3EMPRESS)

“I Found The Way To Do It & On My Terms”: Jessie Ware Is On A Wave

Escape Into ‘Girls Trip’: 10 Banging Tracks From The Film to Soundtrack Your Own Girls Trip