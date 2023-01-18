Sam Smith Adds New Sydney & Melbourne Dates To 2023 Tour

Sam Smith has expanded his run of Australian headline shows for later this year, adding two new dates in Sydney and Melbourne, after the first two sold out.

In addition to their previously announced 2023 dates, the ‘Unholy’ hitmaker will now be playing an extra show at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on November 1st, as well as Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Saturday, 4th November.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras: ‘Unholy’

Smith will land in Australia in late October, playing arenas in all major cities around the country.

They’ll kick things off in Adelaide on Saturday, 28th October, before heading to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, before jumping across the Tasman for a show in Auckland.

The tour is in support of their new album Gloria, which will hit shelves and streaming services on Friday, 27th January. The record has been spearheaded by Smith’s Kim Petras collab, ‘Unholy’, which has been at the top of the ARIA charts for five weeks. Gloria is Smith’s fourth studio album, following Love Goes, The Thrill of it All, and In The Lonely Hour.

“It feels like emotional, sexual and spiritual liberation,” Smith said of the new record. “It feels like I’ve got my faith back, in my job. So it was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again, for me. It feels like a coming of age”.

The singer is actually currently in Australia – the other day they were spotted at a butchery in the Blue Mountains – and they’re due to play an exclusive set tonight (11th January) at the d’Arenberg Cube winery in McLaren Vale, South Australia.

Check out their updated run of dates below.

Sam Smith Australian Tour 2023

Further Reading

Empire of the Sun Announce Second Sydney Headline Show in Feb

Charli XCX Announces Australian Headline Shows for 2023

The Corrs Announce Details of 2023 Australian Arena Tour