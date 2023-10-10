SBTRKT Announces 2023 Sydney Headline Show

UK producer SBTRKT has added a Sydney headline show to his 2023/24 Australian tour. SBTRKT is set to perform at Heaps Good in Melbourne and Brisbane over the New Year’s period and Hobart’s new HAYDAYS festival a couple of days after Christmas.

SBTRKT’s Sydney headline show is happening on Friday, 29th December at the Enmore Theatre. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday, 16th October. Find details below.

SBTRKT – ‘FORWARD’ feat. LEILAH

SBTRKT – aka Aaron Jerome – released his third album, The Rat Road, in May 2023. It’s stuffed with guest vocalists, including Jerome’s long-time collaborators Sampha and Little Dragon, plus Toro y Moi, Anna of the North, LEILAH and more.

SBTRKT’s self-titled debut album came out in 2011 and sprouted the post-dubstep hits ‘Wildfire’ (featuring Little Dragon) and ‘Hold On’ (featuring Sampa). The producer’s second album, Wonder Where We Land, arrived in 2014, led by the single ‘NEW DORP. NEW YORK’ featuring Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig.

SBTRKT Live in Sydney

Friday, 29th December – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets via Secret Sounds. Pre-sale opens at 10am local time on Friday, 13th October. General public on sale at 10am local time on Monday, 16th October

Further Reading

Lineup Announced for Heaps Good 2023/24: Flume, Foals, The Avalanches + More

New Tassie Festival HAYDAYS Announces 2023 Lineup: Foals, Genesis Owusu + More

Sampha Returns with ‘Spirit 2.0’, His First Single in Six Years