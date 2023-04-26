Set Mo Announce ‘Flux’ Australian Tour

One of Australia’s favourite electronic acts Set Mo are hitting the road in celebration of their freshly minted new album Flux. The duo have announced an Australian tour for June, hitting four major cities across the country in Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Thursday 27th April, at 12pm AEST and you can peep all the dates and venue details down below.

Set Mo – ‘All I Need’

“We’re excited to embark on our boldest musical chapter to date with the release of Flux and the upcoming tour,” Set Mo members Stu Turner and Nick Drabble said in a joint press statement.

“We can’t wait to share our new music with our fans and connect with them in person after such a long time.”

Their new LP Flux is a 13-track strong concept album, exploring the concept of change and its effect on the human condition.

It features previously released hit singles ‘Second Line (ft. Sumner)’, ‘Out My Mind (ft. Jess Kent)’, and ‘Something To Dream Of’, as well as the freshly-released cut ‘All I Need’.

You can stream it now here.

Friday, 2nd June – The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 16th June – Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth, WA

Friday, 23rd June – Bourke Street Courtyard, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 30th June – Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Tickets on sale from Thursday, 27th April at 12pm AEST here

Further Reading

WA’s ROAM Festival Cancelled, New Event to Take Place in Perth CBD

Hilltop Hoods, BENEE, Broods Lead Lineup for NZ’s Snow Machine 2023

Love Letter To A Record: Set Mo On Moby’s ‘Play’