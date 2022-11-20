With under a week to go until the inaugural edition of First & Forever takes place at Hanging Rock, festival organisers have unveiled set times and announced a trio of new names for the lineup. Taking place at The Gathering Place at Hanging Rock, Victoria on Sunday, 27th November, full set times are available from the festival website, with the likes of King Stingray, Thelma Plum, and Baker Boy closing out the day.

Alongside the already-impressive lineup, organisers have announced that the festival will also include the likes of Wiradjuri performer Mo’Ju, Ngiyampaa, Gumbangirr, Bandjalang and Yuin violinist, dancer, and composer Eric Avery, and Trawlwoolway musician, curator, and DJ Kalyani.

Mo’Ju – ‘Change Has To Come’

First announced in early October, First & Forever was organised by the Mushroom Group, the Victorian Government and Bad Apples Music, and aims to celebrate Blak excellence alongside First Nations culture and music.

The idea of First & Forever was first floated following an encounter betweenBad Apples Music founder, rapper and author Briggs and late Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski. Briggs curated the lineup for the inaugural event, with all artists performing short, uninterrupted sets on the festival’s single main stage – the ‘Uncle Archie’ stage.

First & Forever

Baker Boy

Budjerah

Jessica Mauboy

King Stingray

Sycco

Thelma Plum

Alice Skye

Busby Marou

Christine Anu

Dan Sultan

Electric Fields

Emma Donovan

Mo’Ju

Tasman Keith

Ziggy Ramo

Barkaa

Birdz

dameeeela

Eric Avery

Jess Hitchcock

JK-47

Kalyani

Kardajala Kirridarra

Kobie Dee

+ More

Dates & Venue

Sunday, 27th November – The Gathering Place, Hanging Rock, VIC

Tickets on sale now.

