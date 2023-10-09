ALWAYS LIVE Announces Free Soundbox Lineup: Rebecca Black, Chappell Roan, DJ Trixie Mattel + More

Victoria’s ALWAYS LIVE has announced the full lineup for its pop-up live music space SOUNDBOX, which will return to the Arts Centre Melbourne forecourt for 10 days of free programming. Artists like Rebecca Black, Chappell Roan, Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, Holy Holy, Illy, and Trixie Mattel will all appear at SOUNDBOX – with up to five different performances happening at the space throughout each day.

Aside from performances, SOUNDBOX will also feature in-conversation sessions, interviews, showcases, workshops, and more. Amyl & The Sniffers and the Cosmic Psychos will appear in conversation, while Kira Puru will lead a karaoke extravaganza. SOUNDBOX will run from Friday, 24th November to Sunday, 3rd December.

Miss Kaninna: ‘Blak Britney’

SOUNDBOX will begin with a full day of First Nations performances and interviews, featuring Bandok Tait, Brother Nelson, Brothers In Arms, and more. The Mushroom label has locked in performances in celebration of their 50th anniversary. Jessie Ware will appear for a sideshow to her Summer Camp appearance, and SOUNDBOX will be wrap up with a set by Ultra Nate, who’s also on the Summer Camp lineup.

For a full rundown of the program head to the ALWAYS LIVE website.

ALWAYS LIVE SOUNDBOX 2023 Lineup

Miss Kaninna

Sunshine and Disco Faith Choir

Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers

Chappell Roan

Illy

Holy Holy

Ruby Fields

Alex Lahey

General Levy

The Belair Lip Bombs

Rebecca Black

Mo’Ju

Peter Garrett

Trixie Mattel (DJ)

Jerome Farah

Slowly Slowly

Gut Health

Kira Puru

Amyl & The Sniffers & Cosmic Psychos (in conversation)

Taylor Made Karaoke presented by Clementine Ford

DJ Moopie

Jessie Ware

Ultra Nate

Bandok Tait

Brother Nelson

Brothers In Arms

