Simple Minds Add a Handful of Headline Shows to 2024 Australian Tour

Simple Minds will be in Australia in February 2024, co-headlining the Red Hot Summer Tour alongside their old friends Icehouse. The Scottish new wave act has announced a bunch of solo headline shows at theatre and arena venues in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and the Gold Coast. Find all the details below.

Simple Minds and Icehouse will be joined by Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl for the Red Hot Summer Tour dates in Mornington, Yarra Valley and Bribie Island. Bachelor Girl will be the lone support act on the tour’s final show at Perth’s Kings Park & Botanic Garden.

Simple Minds – ‘Love Song’

Simple Minds are best remembered for their 1985 mega-hit ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’. Boy & Bear covered the song for triple j’s Like A Version in 2021. The cover landed at #92 in the station’s inaugural Hottest 100 of Like A Version earlier this year.

Simple Minds’ catalogue is not defined by that one song, mind you. The band formed in Glasgow in the late 1970s and released their debut album, Life in a Day, in 1979. Their early work corresponded to the prevailing post-punk movement.

The band didn’t achieve mainstream commercial success until the release of their fifth album, 1982’s New Gold Dream. Simple Minds have released a total of 19 studio albums, the latest of which, Direction of the Heart, came out in 2022.

Simple Minds 2024 Australian Headline Tour

Thursday, 8th February (6.00pm) – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 8th February (9.00pm) – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 13th February – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 14th February – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide SA

Sunday, 18th February – The Star Theatre, Gold Coast QLD

Tickets on sale Thursday, 21st September at 2.00pm local time

Simple Minds to Headline the Red Hot Summer Tour 2024