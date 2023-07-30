Simple Minds to Headline the Red Hot Summer Tour 2024

Scottish new wave luminaries Simple Minds will co-headline the second Red Hot Summer Tour of 2024. The group responsible for the 1985 mega-hit ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ will share headline duties with their old friends and 80s pop-rock contemporaries, Icehouse.

Series one of the Red Hot Summer Tour will bring Jimmy Barnes, Birds of Tokyo, The Living End and more to regional locations such as Kiama, Mornington and Launceston throughout January and February 2024. Series two will visit Mornington, the Yarra Valley, Bribie Island and Perth over two weeks in February. More details below.

Simple Minds – ‘Love Song’

The upcoming Red Hot Summer Tour marks a reunion of sorts for Simple Minds and Icehouse. When the Glaswegian band first visited Australia, in 1981, it was at the invitation of their friends in Icehouse. The two bands met during Icehouse’s first UK tour, on which they supported Simple Minds.

“We had the best time during that six-week period,” Simple Minds’ lead vocalist Jim Kerr said of the band’s first Australian tour. “We’re ecstatic to be able to come back and to do it all over again with our mates, Icehouse! We love everything about this band and Australia.”

Icehouse leader Iva Davies expressed a similar sentiment. “I’m really looking forward to our co-headlining tour next year – it will be an opportunity to relive some memories and thrilling to see how far we’ve all come since those first shows.”

Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl will join the lineup for the shows in Mornington, Yarra Valley and Bribie Island, while just Bachelor Girl will be there to support Simple Minds and Icehouse in Perth, the only all ages show of the bunch.

Red Hot Summer Tour 2024 (Series Two)

Simple Minds

Icehouse

Noiseworks (excluding Perth)

Daryl Braithwaite (excluding Perth)

Bachelor Girl

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 10th February – Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Sunday, 11th February – Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Saturday, 17th February – Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

Wednesday, 21st February – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA

Tickets on sale Thursday 3rd August at 10am local via Red Hot Summer

