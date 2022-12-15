Siouxsie Sioux Announces First Live Performance In A Decade

Post-punk pioneer and goth icon Siouxsie Sioux will make her long-awaited return to the stage next year when she appears at England’s Latitude Festival. The upcoming performance will be her first since 2013.

Latitude Festival will take place between 20th – 23rd July, 2023 in Suffolk, with Pulp, Paolo Nutini, and George Ezra taking headline positions. Siouxsie will serve as the headliner of the BBC Sounds Stage on the festival’s closing night.

Siouxsie Sioux – ‘Into A Swan’

“What a privilege it is to welcome the iconic Siouxsie to the Latitude Festival,” said festival director Melvin Benn in a statement. “Siouxsie has been an enduring trailblazer and her impact across musical culture is colossal. Uncompromisingly defiant, Siouxsie’s powerful body of work is incomparable. There has never been a live performer like her and there probably never will be!”

Bursting out of England’s then-burgeoning punk scene, Siouxsie launched Siouxsie And The Banshees in 1977, with the group becoming one of the most prominent and influential names in the post-punk, goth, and new wave genres. The group continued until 1996, with a brief reunion tour taking place in 2002.

Siouxsie embarked upon a solo career in 2004, releasing her debut album, Mantaray, in 2007. A hiatus from live performances lasted from 2008 to 2013 when she made her return as part of Yoko Ono’s Meltdown festival at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Siouxsie herself has remained somewhat reclusive since 2013, with her only official release being ‘Love Crime’, featuring in the finale of Hannibal in 2015.

Further Reading

This ‘What Is Punk?’ Children’s Book Is For The Little Punk In Your Life

Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones Admits He Prefers Steely Dan To Punk Rock

Johnny Rotten, Morrissey, Robert Smith And More Reimagined As Superheroes