Sky Ferreira on New Album Being Delayed: “This Is Beyond Fucked Up”

Sky Ferreira – whose second album has been pushed back multiple times since it was first teased more than seven years ago – has opened up about the lengthy wait time, saying she’s not to be blamed for delays.

Over the weekend, Ferreira shared a snippet of unreleased music on Instagram, with the caption, “I want to put this out.” She later posted a video on her Instagram Stories of her perform ing the track in 2019. “I tried to put out this song forever ago,” she wrote. “This is not my fault and it’s not a conspiracy.”

Sky Ferreira: “I Want to Put This Out”

Sky Ferreira previewing “Descending” via Instagram Reels. pic.twitter.com/WEmzbn6dQ8 — Sky Ferreira Daily (@skyferrdaily) January 14, 2023

Masochism, the follow-up to Ferreira’s 2013 debut Night Time, My Time, was first announced by Ferreira in 2015, with a release date set for that year. When in 2016 it had not yet materialised, Ferreira explained the delay, writing in an Instagram post: “I refuse to put out something that isn’t honest. It’s not something that I can force out. If I was to do it any sooner I either would have been compromising myself & anyone listening.”

In late 2021, Ferreira said that Masochism would arrive in 2022. In May last year, she said during an interview with NME that Masochism was “basically done for the most part” and only required “finishing touches.

In her Instagram story over the weekend, Ferreira wrote a lengthy statement about the delay. “I am not a hysterical/lying/lazy lunatic. I can pull up performances from 2014 of unreleased singles too. This is beyond fucked up. I am so frustrated & over it,” she said.

Ferreira went on to say that her being “difficult” or “high strung” did not “give people the right to damage & stall [her] career.” She added that she is in a “difficult” situation and has to be “difficult” to get through it, but did not explicitly detail the situation she alludes to.

“I have to protect my work & myself somehow? A lot of it is not being allowed to say or do anything I want/need without it being dismissed. The thing I actively tried to avoid happens & it somehow gets reversed,” she continued. “I can’t think of a time in the last 7 years where I’ve been able to just focus on what I’m supposed to do & my work being presented the way I want it to or my shows being the way one needs it to be to be perform & play well.

“Despite having to basically sacrifice every aspect of my life to make sure it happens & the amount of time/work I put into everything beforehand. It’s not okay. If I’m not allowed to say something without consequence & the people who are supposed to do their job refuse to look out for me… How am I not going to be ‘difficult’?!?”

Ferreira has released two singles from Masochism thus far, with fans getting their first preview of the record on 2019’s ‘Downhill Lullaby’. In May of last year, she followed it up with ‘Don’t Forget’. Outside of her own music, Ferreira also joined Charli XCX on the singer’s 2019 Charli cut ‘Cross You Out’, and featured on The Jesus and Mary Chain‘s 2017 album Damage and Joy.

