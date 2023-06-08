Slipknot Announce the Departure of Keyboardist Craig Jones, Introduce New Member

Keyboardist and longtime band member Craig Jones has reportedly left Slipknot. The news was initially announced in a social media post by the band on Wednesday, 7th June, saying they had “parted ways” with Jones and “wish him all the best for the future”.

But confusion reigned soon after as the post was deleted almost immediately, and no further information came down the line. But as Consequence of Sound reports, Slipknot debuted a new member at their gig in Austria following the post about Jones.

Slipknot Delete Post Announcing Jones’ Departure

The since-deleted post, as per Consequence of Sound

The band also then posted a photo of a new, hooded figure on their Instagram shortly after the set in Austria.

Jones, while not a founding member of the band, had been with Slipknot for nearly all of its existence – joining the group after the departure of guitarist Donnie Steele.

Before all of that went down, Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan announced he’d be taking a break from touring with the band to support his wife through a period of ill health, and would be back as soon as possible.

“Hello to all of our fans, it’s the clown,” Crahan wrote on socials. “I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I’m back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I’ll be back on the road as soon as I can.

“We’ve been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support. See all of you very soon.”

Slipknot’s latest release was the Adderall EP, which arrived in late May.

