We Came As Romans Announce 2023 Australian Tour

American metalcore band We Came As Romans have announced they will return to Australia in August for their first tour of the country since 2015. Joining them on the four-date run will be fellow US act Invent Animate, who will be playing in Australia for the first time.

The tour will begin with a show at Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory on Tuesday, 29th August. It’ll head to Liberty Hall in Sydney on Thursday, 31st August before hitting the Croxton in Melbourne and Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on the 1st and 2nd September respectively. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow – Thursday, 12th May – from 10am local time, via Destroy All Lines.

We Came As Romans – ‘Darkbloom’

We Came As Roman’s first visit to our shores in eight years comes in support of their sixth studio album, Darkbloom. The album, which arrived last year, marked the band’s first to be released following the death of co-vocalist and keyboardist Kyle Pavone in 2018.

Invent Animate, meanwhile, just released their fourth studio album, Heavener. The follow-up to 2020’s Greyview arrived in March of this year via their new label, UNFD.

We Came As Romans 2023 Australian Tour

with Invent Animate

Tuesday, 29th August – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Thursday, 31st August – Liberty Hall, Adelaide

Friday, 1st September – The Croxton, Melbourne

Saturday, 2nd September – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Tickets on sale Friday, 12th May

