Swedish metal outfit Soilwork have confirmed that they will honour their plans to tour Australia later this year, despite the recent passing of guitarist David Andersson. Having joined the band in 2012, Andersson passed away last week at the age of 47, with the group citing “alcohol and mental illness” as the cause of the tragedy.

Earlier this year, Soilwork announced they would be visiting Australia in November of this year in support of their 12th studio album, Övergivenheten, which arrived last month. Though Andersson’s passing left the status of the tour unclear, the group have now confirmed it will go ahead as planned.

“Today marks the 1 month anniversary of Övergivenheten – David’s final work with us,” Soilwork wrote on social media. “He poured so much of himself into this album and together we created something really special.”

The band continued: “In the wake of last week’s tragic event, we would like to emphasize that we will carry on the musical legacy of this band and continue to present Övergivenheten to our fans, and bring the new songs on the road around the world in David’s memory. We are soon ready to announce upcoming touring activities and as of our announced Australian tour it will move on as scheduled.”

Soilwork’s upcoming tour of Australia will be their first since 2019, and will see the group performing headline dates in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Full details are available below.

Soilwork – 2022 Australian Tour Dates

Tuesday, 1st November – Magnet House, Perth, WA

Wednesday, 2nd November – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, 3rd November – Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 4th November – Croxton, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 5th November – The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets on sale now.

