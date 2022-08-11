Something With Numbers’ Lead Singer Is Now A TikTok-Famous Air Fryer Chef

Remember Something With Numbers? The noughties alt-rock collective from the NSW Central Coast who rose to fame during the Myspace era? They played the Big Day Out, toured with Panic! At The Disco and Good Charlotte and got two songs voted into the triple j Hottest 100?

Well, we haven’t heard a peep out of them for almost a decade. They’ve been pretty much MIA since 2013. But it seems, charismatic frontman Jake Grigg has been busy making a name for himself elsewhere…

WATCH: Something With Numbers – ‘Apple Of The Eye (Lay Me Down)’

You might have spied Grigg on the tele – he’s been all over Aussie network TV this past week, doing the rounds on the morning shows to promote his new cookbook. And as it turns out, this is a pretty big deal, because the former SWN frontman is now something of a TikTok celeb.

In his post-rockstar life, Grigg has become known as “The Air Fryer Guy” and has amassed close to two million followers on TikTok alone by posting joyous content centred around air fryer cooking hacks, largely delivered in the form of silly musical jingles and often with the help of his legend of a nephew Nate, who is on the autism spectrum.

Here’s Jake & Nate on 7’s The Morning Show

It’s awesome to know Jake hasn’t thrown in the towel with music completely, just diversified his talents!

If you’re interested, his new cookbook, Pimp Your Air Fryer, is available now. He also has a podcast you can check out.

Otherwise, feel free to take a trip down memory lane by spinning one of Something With Numbers’ biggest hits below, or reading a Music Feeds’ review of one of their live shows from back in 2008 right here.

WATCH: Something With Numbers – ‘Stay With Me Bright Eyes’

