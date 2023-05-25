Splendour in the Grass Announces 2023 DJ and Performer Lineups for Rainbow Bar and The Forest

With less than two months to go until Splendour in the Grass returns for another year with its 2023 edition, organisers have shared the DJ and performer lineups for electronic dance stage The Forest and LGBTQIA+ dance club Rainbow Bar.
The Forest this year will host music from the likes of Mexican-Australian producer Unseen Dimension, Sydney bass music maker Dysphemic and psy-trance duo Twisted Sibling. Others behind the decks will include Captain Cooked, Fr3aky, Jamie Lowe, Trip Syndicate and Wilma, just to scratch the surface.
Check out the Forest Lineup Below
The Forest will also feature performances from fire eaters Cinders Ashers and dance collective Creative Creatures, visual art by Spectacle Art’s Clint Hurrell and live videos from Eyebyte.
Meanwhile, after making its debut at last year’s edition of Splendour in the Grass, LGBTQIA+ inclusive dance club Rainbow Bar returns for another round courtesy of queer party-throwers Girlthing and Poof Doof.
Girlthing will take over the venue for the festival’s first night, handing Poof Doof the reins the following evening. Then, on the festival’s final night (Sunday, 23rd July) the two forces will unite for a closing party. Girlthing’s party will include sets from the likes of Nahal, Chela and Crescendoll, while Poof Doof will serve up performances by Nic holland, Argonaut, Jimi the Kween and Jarred Baker, plus drag shows, lipsync for your life and more.
Splendour in the Grass 2023 runs from Friday, 21st to Sunday, 23rd July at its usual home, North Byron Parklands. This year’s edition of the festival will be headlined by Lizzo, Flume and Mumford & Sons, with other highlights including Yeah Yeah Yeahs, J Balvin, IDLES, Little Simz, Tove Lo, 100 Gecs, Arlo Parks, King GIzzard & the Lizard Wizard and Tkay Maidza.
Splendour in the Grass 2023
Friday, 21st July – Sunday, 23rd July
The Forest
Music
- Abel
- Captain Cooked
- Doppel
- Dysphemic
- Fraktal Fairie
- Fr3aky
- Gez
- Jamie Lowe
- Lilxbit
- Matijo
- R.I.A.
- Taya.
- Themzy
- Trip Syndicate
- Twisted Sibling
- Twitch
- Unseen Dimension
- Wilma
- Yurina
- Z.I.V.
Performers
- Cinders Ashes
- Creative Creatures
- Hannah Indigo
- Strange Dreams
Visual artists
- Ensamble Design Studio
- Eyebyte
- Just Chuck
- Ritual Earth
- Spectacle Art
Rainbow Bar
Girlthing – Friday, 21st July
- Nahal
- Chela
- Crescendoll
- Jaman
- Jacqui Cunningham
- + Poof Doof Superstars, drag shows and go-go dancers
Poof Doof – Saturday, 22nd July
- Nic Holland
- Argonaut
- Jimi the Kween
- Jarred Baker
- Drag Brunch: shows, games and lipsync for your life with Dammit Janet, Danni Issues, Daphne Gaye, Kalin Klein, Venus Pagina and King
Girlthing + Poof Doof – Sunday, 23rd July
- Drag Brunch: shows, games and lipsync for your life with Dammit Janet, Danni Issues, Daphne Gaye, Kalin Klein, Venus Pagina and King
- Jacqui Cunningham
- DJ Dolly Llama
- Jarred Baker
- Nipslip
- + Poof Doof Superstars, drag shows and go-go dancers
Further Reading
Splendour in the Grass 2023: Lizzo, Flume, Mumford & Sons and More
The Complete and Updated List of Splendour in the Grass 2023 Sideshows
The Good, the Bad and the Muddy: Key Moments From Splendour in the Grass 2022