Splendour in the Grass Announces 2023 DJ and Performer Lineups for Rainbow Bar and The Forest

With less than two months to go until Splendour in the Grass returns for another year with its 2023 edition, organisers have shared the DJ and performer lineups for electronic dance stage The Forest and LGBTQIA+ dance club Rainbow Bar.

The Forest this year will host music from the likes of Mexican-Australian producer Unseen Dimension, Sydney bass music maker Dysphemic and psy-trance duo Twisted Sibling. Others behind the decks will include Captain Cooked, Fr3aky, Jamie Lowe, Trip Syndicate and Wilma, just to scratch the surface.

Check out the Forest Lineup Below

The Forest will also feature performances from fire eaters Cinders Ashers and dance collective Creative Creatures, visual art by Spectacle Art’s Clint Hurrell and live videos from Eyebyte.

Meanwhile, after making its debut at last year’s edition of Splendour in the Grass, LGBTQIA+ inclusive dance club Rainbow Bar returns for another round courtesy of queer party-throwers Girlthing and Poof Doof.

Girlthing will take over the venue for the festival’s first night, handing Poof Doof the reins the following evening. Then, on the festival’s final night (Sunday, 23rd July) the two forces will unite for a closing party. Girlthing’s party will include sets from the likes of Nahal, Chela and Crescendoll, while Poof Doof will serve up performances by Nic holland, Argonaut, Jimi the Kween and Jarred Baker, plus drag shows, lipsync for your life and more.

Splendour in the Grass 2023 runs from Friday, 21st to Sunday, 23rd July at its usual home, North Byron Parklands. This year’s edition of the festival will be headlined by Lizzo, Flume and Mumford & Sons, with other highlights including Yeah Yeah Yeahs, J Balvin, IDLES, Little Simz, Tove Lo, 100 Gecs, Arlo Parks, King GIzzard & the Lizard Wizard and Tkay Maidza.

Splendour in the Grass 2023

Friday, 21st July – Sunday, 23rd July

The Forest

Music

Abel

Captain Cooked

Doppel

Dysphemic

Fraktal Fairie

Fr3aky

Gez

Jamie Lowe

Lilxbit

Matijo

R.I.A.

Taya.

Themzy

Trip Syndicate

Twisted Sibling

Twitch

Unseen Dimension

Wilma

Yurina

Z.I.V.

Performers

Cinders Ashes

Creative Creatures

Hannah Indigo

Strange Dreams

Visual artists

Ensamble Design Studio

Eyebyte

Just Chuck

Ritual Earth

Spectacle Art

Rainbow Bar

Girlthing – Friday, 21st July

Nahal

Chela

Crescendoll

Jaman

Jacqui Cunningham

+ Poof Doof Superstars, drag shows and go-go dancers

Poof Doof – Saturday, 22nd July

Nic Holland

Argonaut

Jimi the Kween

Jarred Baker

Drag Brunch: shows, games and lipsync for your life with Dammit Janet, Danni Issues, Daphne Gaye, Kalin Klein, Venus Pagina and King

Girlthing + Poof Doof – Sunday, 23rd July

Drag Brunch: shows, games and lipsync for your life with Dammit Janet, Danni Issues, Daphne Gaye, Kalin Klein, Venus Pagina and King

Jacqui Cunningham

DJ Dolly Llama

Jarred Baker

Nipslip

+ Poof Doof Superstars, drag shows and go-go dancers

