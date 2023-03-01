Splendour in the Grass Announce 2023 Dates

Splendour in the Grass organisers have revealed the dates for this year’s edition, which will return in July for another year following the festival’s problematic comeback in 2022.

Splendour in the Grass 2023 will be held at its usual home of North Byron Parklands (on Ngarrindjeri Country) and run from Friday, 21st July to Sunday, 23rd July. Onsite camping access will be available to punters from Wednesday, 19th July.

No other details have been disclosed regarding this year’s festival. Last year saw the festival make its return after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the 2020 and 2021 editions from going ahead. Last year boasted a lineup that includes the likes of The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, Glass Animals, Liam Gallagher, JPEGMAFIA, The Jungle Giants, Stella Donnelly, Violent Soho and more.

However, it also faced numerous setbacks due to extreme weather conditions. Heavy rainfall and flooding onsite led the festival’s first day to be called off, and festivalgoers dubbed the event “Splendour in the Mud” due to the conditions of its grounds. Attendees also reported bogged campsites and delays when leaving the festival site.

Shortly after the festival concluded, organisers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco announced that ticketholders would receive “proportionate refunds” for the cancelled Friday event and apologised for “any inconvenience” patrons experienced.

Last week, Ducrou and Piticco shared a new statement about last year’s festival, apologising again and outlining the steps they will take to prevent a repeat of the 2022 event. “While we can’t control the weather, we can manage how we respond and for that, we are deeply sorry,” they wrote.

“Apart from the condition of the grounds and its accessibility we recognise that the impacts extended to traffic failings on Thursday that heavily affected not only you but the local community, as well as two of the bus routes on the Saturday night which resulted in unacceptable wait times.”

The statement outlined a number of changes that would be made based on feedback Ducrou and Piticco received from a survey of 2022 attendees. These include water-proofing, enhanced draining, and improved terrain and pathways; greater preparedness for extreme weather; improved compliance from bus companies; and improved communication between organisers and punters.

“We have invested enormous amounts of time and money over the last six months to upgrade the venue and our processes, and will continue to do so right up until Splendour 2023,” they said. “With this in mind we hope to welcome you back to enjoy what is arguably Australia’s leading contemporary music festival with some of the greatest acts from Australia and around the globe.”

