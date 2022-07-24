Splendour In The Grass Organisers Address Lengthy Transport Wait Times

Splendour In The Grass organisers have issued a statement responding to claims of inadequate transportation from festivalgoers. The complaints were predominantly focused on the organisation of bus services from the festival on Saturday night, with many attendees claiming they’d been forced to wait countless hours in the cold and mud.

As the likes of triple j point out, the complaints came in the early hours of Sunday morning, following Splendour’s first full day of the festival, having been forced to cancel events on the main stage on Friday due to severe weather conditions. As punters attempted to leave the North Byron Parklands, lengthy wait times for pre-booked buses saw numerous users left stranded until the daylight hours.

Splendour In The Grass have responded to the lengthy wait times:

“We got home at 6am from the bus disaster,” wrote one user on Instagram. “Ruined so many people [sic] day!!!” “Imagine having the opportunity to host the premium Australian music event and fucking it up this bad,” wrote another user. “The organisers should be embarrassed.”

On TikTok, users were sharing footage of the chaos, with one user noting that they had been “been waiting 4.5 hours for a bus out of Splendour in The Grass”, noting that this lengthy wait time had been for a pre-booked ticket. “They knew how many people needed to go home,” they added.

Splendour In The Grass organisers took to social media to address the issues, citing “bus driver shortages” as the reason for the lengthy waits.

“We hear you and we understand your frustration with our bus services last night,” organisers wrote. “Our event site closes at 2am and 90% of our bus patrons were offsite by 3:30am, like it was in 2019.

“Unfortunately, some of our Tweed routes experienced extended delays due to bus driver shortages. We estimate that approx. 1000 people were affected. Our sincere apologies to you all.”

Despite noting that they were “doing everything we can to secure extra services for tonight’s exit”, they also addressed the “challenging” nature of such a task. However, attendees were far from impressed with the festival’s response, going so far as to label their response as “gaslighting”, and challenging their account of events.

“This is a lie. Part of the continuous denial of people’s actual experiences at Splendour,” wrote one user on Instagram. “How do you expect 1000 people were affected when there wasn’t even any staff there to count us,” asked another.

Splendour In The Grass is scheduled to conclude this evening following a headline performance from Tyler, The Creator.

