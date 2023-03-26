Stephen Sanchez Announces Debut Australian Tour

Nashville singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez has announced his debut Australian tour, with the rising crooner set to perform a trio of east coast shows in June.

Sanchez will kick off the three-date run with a show at the Espy in Melbourne on Monday, 5th June, playing Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory the following evening. He’ll wrap up the tour with a show at the Zoo in Brisbane on Thursday, 8th June. Tickets are on sale this Friday, 31st March from midday local time.

Stephen Sanchez – ‘Evangeline’

Sanchez released his debut EP What Was, Not Now in October 2021. A month earlier, he released the single ‘Until I Found You’, which went viral on TikTok, with listeners noting the singer’s nostalgic, ’50s and ’60s-channeling sound. Sanchez had previously had success with TikTok, beginning when he shared a cover of the Cage the Elephant‘s ‘Cigarette Daydreams’ in 2020, and steadily building a following on the platform.

‘Until I Found You’ was later included as the closing track on Sanchez’s second EP, Easy on My Eyes, which arrived in August last year. In January of this year, Sanchez released latest single ‘Evangeline’, performing it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Stephen Sanchez 2023 Australian Tour

Monday, 5th June – The Espy, Melbourne

Tuesday, 6th June – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Thursday, 8th June – The Zoo, Brisbane

