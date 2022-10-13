Stormzy Announces New Album ‘This Is What I Mean’

Stormzy fans still feeling gutted about the rapper’s Spilt Milk festival cancellation now have something else to look forward to, in the form of a brand new album.

Stormzy has announced that his third studio album This Is What I Mean will arrive on Friday, 25th November.

WATCH: STORMZY – MEL MADE ME DO IT

According to a press release, the 12-track LP was largely written during a retreat that Stormzy took to a small island in the Blackwater Estuary that’s only accessible by car for a few hours per day due to the rising tides.

“When you hear about music camps, they always sound intense and somber,” the rapper explained in a press statement. “People saying, ‘We need to make an album’. ‘We need to make some hit records’. But this felt beautifully free.”

He continued: “We’re all musicians, but we weren’t always doing music. Some days we played football or walked around taking pictures. And the byproduct to that was very beautiful music. Because when you marry that ethos with world-class musicians and the best producers, writers, and artists in the world, and we’re in one space, that’s a recipe for something that no one can really imagine. You can’t even calculate what that’s going to come up with. And it came up with a big chunk of this album.”

This Is What I Mean will form the follow-up to Stormzy’s 2019 album Heavy Is the Head and 2017’s Gang Signs & Prayers.

However, his recent singles, including the lengthy ‘Mel Made Me Do It’ (above) will not feature on the new record. You can peep the official track list below.

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean Official Tracklist

01 Fire + Water

02 This Is What I Mean

03 FireBabe

04 Please

05 Need You

06 Hide & Seek

07 My Presidents Are Black

08 Sampha’s Plea

09 Holy Spirit

10 Bad Blood

11 I Got My Smile Back

12 Give It to the Water

