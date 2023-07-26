Tkay Maidza Announces New Album ‘Sweet Justice’

Tkay Maidza has announced that her new album Sweet Justice will be released on Friday, 3rd November. Sweet Justice marks the rapper’s official second album following up on her self-titled LP that dropped back in 2016.
We’ve already heard the first track from the album, a shuddering Flume collaboration called ‘Silent Assassin’. Maidza has now dropped the second single from the record, titled ‘Ring-a-Ling’. “I wanted to make an empowering song that tells others that my biggest focus are my goals,” Tkay says of the track. Listen below.
Tkay Maidza: ‘Ring-a-Ling’
“Sweet Justice was a way for me to channel my emotions from what I’ve experienced in the last two years,” Tkay says of the new album. “It’s a diary of things and thoughts I’ve kept to myself. Making the record was a healing experience and I’m grateful to have worked with producers who have inspired me throughout my career.”
The Zimbabwean-born, Adelaide-raised rapper and singer has been based out of Los Angeles for the last few years, and linked up with a whole host of producers for the new album – including Kaytranada, who worked on two tracks. Check out the full tracklist below.
Over the last few years Maidza has dropped a trilogy of EPs under the Last Year Was Weird project – the most recent of which landed in 2021. The rapper is currently on tour supporting Lizzo, and will appear at Spilt Milk later this year.
Sweet Justice Tracklist
- Love and Other Drugs
- WUACV
- Out of Luck (ft. Lolo Zouaï & Amber Mark)
- What Ya Know
- Won One
- Love Again
- WASP
- Ghost!
- Ring-a-Ling
- Free Throws
- Silent Assassin
- Our Way
- Gone to the West (ft. Duckwrth)
- Walking On Air
