Strawberry Fields Adds 30 More Acts in Second Lineup Announcement

The October edition of New South Wales’ Strawberry Fields festival has expanded, announcing more than 30 new acts in its second lineup announcement. The festival unveiled its initial lineup in late July.

The new additions to Strawberry Fields 2022 include AMARU TRIBE, Sky High Trio, Claps, Hyper Binary, and Phat Earth Theory. UK DJ Shy One also joins the bill, replacing Ash Lauryn who was featured in the first announcement but has since pulled out.

AMARU TRIBE – ‘Se Prendió’/’The Party Has Started’

A handful of showcases have been added to the Strawberry Fields program, including PBS FM’s The Beach, which sees DJs Milo Eastwood, Firas, Friday Young, and Lloyd Briggs joining the festivities. The UNO showcase boasts Sundancer DJs, Dean Turnley, and Elliott Creed & Marli, while Resident Advisor’s showcase puts the spotlight on Sassy J, SOJU Gang, EFFY, Claire Morgan, and more.

The October 2022 event marks Strawberry Fields’ return to conventional operations following a few years of COVID intrusions and rescheduling. Strawberry Fields returned to Tocumwal, NSW for a split two-weekend affair in late March and early April, with crowds limited to 50% capacity.

The coming festivities will take place across a single weekend, from Friday, 28th – Sunday, 30 October, with tickets on sale now.

Strawberry Fields 2022 Lineup

AMARU TRIBE

Brothers (Tongberang’i Ngarrga Inc)

Casey Leaver

Claps

Conrad Hamill

Doppel

Eva J

Handsdown

HAUSM8s

Hyper Binary

Kalyani

Miss Kaninna

Phat Earth Theory

Radhey Gupta

Shy One (replacing Ash Lauryn)

Sky High Trio

Willem

PBSFM pres. The Beach

Ella Stoeckli

Firas

Friday Young

Lloyd Briggs

Mike Gurrieri B2B Shio Otani

Milo Eastwood

Mz Rizk

Zepherin Saint

UNO Showcase, ft.

Sundancer DJs

Dean Turnley

Elliott Creed & Marli

Resident Advisor Showcase, ft.

Sassy J

DJ Python

Roza Terenzi

EFFY

Claire Morgan

DJ PGZ

Merve

Hyper Binary

SOJU Gang

Millú

Pjenné

Joining…

Acid Pauli

Barkaa

Bumpy

CINTA

Claire Morgan

Daddy G (Massive Attack) DJ Set

DAVI

DJ PGZ

DJ Python

EFFY

Egyptian Lover

FLEWNT

Gioli & Assia

Glass Beams

Henry Wu

Horse Meat Disco

IN2STELLAR

Janus Rasmussen

Jesswar

Julian Belbachir

Kamaal Williams

Kiasmos (DJ set)

La La

Mella Dee

Merve

Millú

Mindy Meng Wang

Moodymann

Moontide Ensemble

NO ZU

Omar S

Paramida

Pjenné

Roy Blues

Roy Rosenfeld

Roza Terenzi

Sassy J

Sebastien Leger

Soju Gang

SQL & Child

Tamikrest

The Pharcyde

Tijuana Cartel

Wayne Snow

Dates And Venues

Friday, 28th October – Sunday, 30 October – The Wildlands, Tocumwal, NSW

Tickets on sale now.