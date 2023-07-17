Strawberry Fields Announces 2023 Festival Lineup

Strawberry Fields will be back in full swing from Friday, 17th to Sunday, 19th November 2023. The festival lineup has been announced, with a focus on international and local artists spanning various electronic genres as well as jazz, hip hop, indie dance and experimental music.

As ever, Strawberry Fields is taking place in Tocumwal, New South Wales, approximately 270 kilometres north of Melbourne and in the vicinity of the Murray River. See below for lineup details.

Strawberry Fields 2023: Moodymann, Todd Terje, DJ Seinfeld, Vv Pete, Sleep D

Headliners include Norwegian disco house producer Todd Terje, Detroit master Moodymann, UK jazz quintet Ezra Collective and Sweden’s Armand Jakobsson aka DJ Seinfeld. Local representatives include the rising trap artist Vv Pete, Butter Sessions founders Sleep D, Malyangapa and Barkindji rapper Barkaa and jazz-funk global traveller Jitwam.

There’ll be live performances from Booka Shade, Close Counters, Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 (solo and with Tim Shiel), Jesswar, Flewnt, BIG WETT and many more. The Still Here showcase will feature Bricky B, Carissa Nyalu, Minyerra and more, while Moktar, DJ PGZ, and Roza Terenzi b2b D Tiffany will all feature in the Butter Sessions showcase.

Strawberry Fields 2023

DJs

Acid Pauli

Adam Pits B2b Lisene

Baby G

Bini

Bria B2b Evie

Claire Morgan

Darcy Justice

Dee Diggs

Deepa

Denis Sulta

DJ Bone

DJ Fuckoff

DJ Mell G

DJ Pgz

DJ Seinfeld

DJ Vm

Doppel

Eli & Fur

Elli Acula

Handsdown

Hausm8s

In2stellar

Jamz Supernova

Jazmine Nikitta

Kerry Wallace

Kia Manami

Moktar

Montana

Moodymann

Muska Jen

Mzrizk

Other Worlds Other Sounds

Phil Stroud

Pretty Girl

Roza Terenzi B2b D Tiffany

Sam Shure

Stüm

Todd Terje

Uone

Wax’o Paradiso B2b Lauren Hansom

Yi Lum

Yikes

Live

Amadou Suso

Barkaa

Big Wett

Booka Shade

Bricky B

Carissa Nyalu

Children Of Zeus

Cinta

Close Counters

Denni

Ezra Collective

First Beige

Flewnt

Foshe

Jesswar

Jitwam

Joy (Anonymous)

Just Emma

Kerala Dust

Kyoshi Mindy

Meng Wang 王萌 (Solo)

Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 & Tim Shiel

Minyerra

Oden & Fatzo

Quarter Street

Radhey Gupta

Roy Blues

Sleep D

Slowmango

Snow Bros

Squid Nebula

Sweely

The Lahaar Vv Pete

Wulumbarra

Dates & Venue

Friday, 17th to Sunday, 19th November – Tocumwal NSW

Final tickets on sale from 9am Tuesday, 18th July via Humanitix

Further Reading

Strawberry Fields Cancels October 2022 Festival Due To Flooding

Ticket Ballot Opens for Meredith Music Festival 2023, Headliner Announced

Theo Parrish, Unknown T & More Added To Melbourne Fest The Eighty-Six