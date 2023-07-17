Strawberry Fields Announces 2023 Festival Lineup

Strawberry Fields will be back in full swing from Friday, 17th to Sunday, 19th November 2023. The festival lineup has been announced, with a focus on international and local artists spanning various electronic genres as well as jazz, hip hop, indie dance and experimental music.
As ever, Strawberry Fields is taking place in Tocumwal, New South Wales, approximately 270 kilometres north of Melbourne and in the vicinity of the Murray River. See below for lineup details.
Strawberry Fields 2023: Moodymann, Todd Terje, DJ Seinfeld, Vv Pete, Sleep D
Headliners include Norwegian disco house producer Todd Terje, Detroit master Moodymann, UK jazz quintet Ezra Collective and Sweden’s Armand Jakobsson aka DJ Seinfeld. Local representatives include the rising trap artist Vv Pete, Butter Sessions founders Sleep D, Malyangapa and Barkindji rapper Barkaa and jazz-funk global traveller Jitwam.
There’ll be live performances from Booka Shade, Close Counters, Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 (solo and with Tim Shiel), Jesswar, Flewnt, BIG WETT and many more. The Still Here showcase will feature Bricky B, Carissa Nyalu, Minyerra and more, while Moktar, DJ PGZ, and Roza Terenzi b2b D Tiffany will all feature in the Butter Sessions showcase.
Strawberry Fields 2023
DJs
- Acid Pauli
- Adam Pits B2b Lisene
- Baby G
- Bini
- Bria B2b Evie
- Claire Morgan
- Darcy Justice
- Dee Diggs
- Deepa
- Denis Sulta
- DJ Bone
- DJ Fuckoff
- DJ Mell G
- DJ Pgz
- DJ Seinfeld
- DJ Vm
- Doppel
- Eli & Fur
- Elli Acula
- Handsdown
- Hausm8s
- In2stellar
- Jamz Supernova
- Jazmine Nikitta
- Kerry Wallace
- Kia Manami
- Moktar
- Montana
- Moodymann
- Muska Jen
- Mzrizk
- Other Worlds Other Sounds
- Phil Stroud
- Pretty Girl
- Roza Terenzi B2b D Tiffany
- Sam Shure
- Stüm
- Todd Terje
- Uone
- Wax’o Paradiso B2b Lauren Hansom
- Yi Lum
- Yikes
Live
- Amadou Suso
- Barkaa
- Big Wett
- Booka Shade
- Bricky B
- Carissa Nyalu
- Children Of Zeus
- Cinta
- Close Counters
- Denni
- Ezra Collective
- First Beige
- Flewnt
- Foshe
- Jesswar
- Jitwam
- Joy (Anonymous)
- Just Emma
- Kerala Dust
- Kyoshi Mindy
- Meng Wang 王萌 (Solo)
- Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 & Tim Shiel
- Minyerra
- Oden & Fatzo
- Quarter Street
- Radhey Gupta
- Roy Blues
- Sleep D
- Slowmango
- Snow Bros
- Squid Nebula
- Sweely
- The Lahaar Vv Pete
- Wulumbarra
Dates & Venue
- Friday, 17th to Sunday, 19th November – Tocumwal NSW
Final tickets on sale from 9am Tuesday, 18th July via Humanitix
