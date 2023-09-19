Todd Terje Announces 2023 Sydney and Melbourne DJ Gigs

Norway’s Todd Terje will land in Australia for a handful of DJ sets this November. The renowned DJ and producer will play three gigs on the eastern seaboard, beginning in Melbourne at the Night Cat on Friday, 17th November.

Terje will follow it up with a set at Sydney’s Summer Dance at Liberty Hall, before making his way to Strawberry Fields Festival in Tocumwal on Sunday, 19th November. The shows are Terje’s first in the country since 2017 when he was here for Meredith.

Todd Terje: ‘Inspector Norse’

Astral People’s Summer Dance party series is returning to Sydney after a five-year hiatus – it’ll take over Liberty Hall’s Courts during the afternoon session, and move into the actual Liberty Hall at night. The series will kick off on Saturday, 30th September, with Four Tet, Jyoty set to headline.

Strawberry Fields’ lineup features acts like Moodymann, UK jazz quintet Ezra Collective, DJ Seinfeld, Vv Pete, Booka Shade, Close Counters, Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 (solo and with Tim Shiel), Jesswar, Flewnt, BIG WETT, and many more. Check out the full lineup over here.

Friday, 17th November – Night Cat | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 18th November – Summer Dance | Liberty Hall’s Courts, Moore Park, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 19th November – Strawberry Fields Festival | Tocumwal, NSW

Find ticket information on the Frontier Touring website.

