Suicidal Tendencies to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of Debut Album on 2023 Australian Tour

Los Angeles thrash and hardcore band Suicidal Tendencies are bringing their Still Cyco Punk After All These Years tour to Australia in November 2023. The band, led by vocalist and founding member Mike “Cyco Miko” Muir, are honouring the 40th anniversary of their self-titled 1983 debut album, which contained the immortal crossover single ‘Institutionalized’.

Muir and co. will play headline shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne and perform at Adelaide’s Froth and Fury Festival in mid-November. The 40th anniversary celebration is ST’s first Australian tour in more than five years. Muir is the band’s sole original member, but lead guitarist Dean Pleasants has been by his side since 1996.

Suicidal Tendencies – ‘Institutionalized’

Suicidal Tendencies formed in the LA suburb of Venice in 1980. Muir was initially joined by guitarist Mike Ball, bass player Mike Dunnigan and drummer Carlos Egert, but none of Muir’s co-founders remained by the time Suicidal Tendencies came out in 1983, presaging the revolving door policy that’s been in effect throughout the band’s history.

Several noteworthy drummers have entered the fold over the years, including former Megadeth member Jimmy DeGrasso (1992–1995), Avenged Sevenfold’s Brooks Wackerman (1996–2001), Social Distortion’s David Hidalgo Jr. (2002–2008) and Slayer’s Dave Lombardo (2016-2021).

Metallica’s Rob Trujillo played bass on the albums Lights…Camera…Revolution! (1990), The Art of Rebellion (1992) and Suicidal for Life (1994), while Thundercat, aka Steve Bruner, enjoyed a decade-long stint at ST’s bass player, alongside his brother, drummer Ronald Bruner Jr. Thundercat can be heard on the ST albums No Mercy Fool!/The Suicidal Family (2010) and 13 (2013).

Muir and Pleasants have been kept company in recent years by Trujillo’s son Tye Trujillo and Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist and songwriter, Ben Weinman. Drummer Greyson Nekrutman joined the band earlier this year.

Suicidal Tendencies 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 11th November – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 16th November – The Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 17th November – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 18th November – Froth and Fury Festival, Adelaide SA

Tickets on sale Thursday, 3rd August at 10.00am local time – learn more here

