Sum 41 Are “Disbanding” After 27 Years

Sum 41 have announced they are breaking up. The band, who helped define the pop-punk era of the 2000s, released a statement on social media earlier today, writing that Sum 41 has brought them all “the best moments of our lives”.

“We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way,” the band wrote. “It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.”

Sum 41: ‘Fatlip’

The band confirmed they would be finishing their upcoming tour dates and would be forging ahead with the release of their final album Heaven :x: Hell. Details for a final worldwide tour are set to be announced soon.

“For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring to each of us,” the band finished. “Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

Sum 41 was formed in 1996 by singer Jon Marshall, guitarist Deryck Whibley, drummer Steve Jocz, and bassist Richard Roy. They rocketed to fame off the back of the single ‘Fatlip’ and debut album All Killer No Filler. Most of the original members have fallen away over the years, and only Whibley remains as one of the founding band members.

There’s no confirmed release date for Heaven :x: Hell at the time of writing.

