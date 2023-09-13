Supergrass’ Gaz Coombes to Support Robbie Williams on 2023 Australian Tour

Supergrass co-founder Gaz Coombes has been announced as the support act on Robbie Williams’ upcoming Australian tour. The songwriter will appear at all of Williams’ Australian shows, which will begin at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Thursday, 16th November.

Williams and Coombes will then play two A Day on the Green shows at Mount Cotton in Queensland, before heading to Melbourne, Geelong, Adelaide, and finally Swan Valley in Western Australia (for more winery shows). See the full list and ticket details below.

Supergrass: ‘Alright’

It’ll be Coombes’ first tour of Australia since 2018, when he was here in support of his third solo album World’s Strongest Man. In the years since he’s released one more album, Turn The Car Around, which arrived in January this year.

Supergrass split up in 2010 but reunited in 2019 for a series of live shows; they also released a live album Live On Other Planets, which raised funds for venues affected by the pandemic.

“Reunions can’t go on forever and they’ve got to have some sort of lifespan,” Coombes told NME this year about whether more shows were on the cards. “It was always gonna be that year, we were gonna do everything in 2020. But because of what happened with the pandemic, obviously it got spread out into two and a half, almost three years which is pretty crazy.

“But it’s cool that it ended in a way where we could definitely look at the possibility of other shows down the line if it feels right and if everyone’s in the right place.”

The other support slot on Williams’ tour will be taken up by Williams’ electronic project, Lufthaus. Williams was last in Australia to perform at the AFL Grand Final, where he performed a duet with Delta Goodrem (‘Kids’) and tore through a rendition of John Farnham’s ‘You’re The Voice’.

Robbie Williams – 25 Years Of Hits Australian Tour 2023

Thursday, 16th November, 2023 – Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 18th November, 2023 – ​Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD (A Day On The Green)

Sunday, 19th November, 2023 – ​Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD (A Day On The Green)

Wednesday, 22nd November, 2023 – ​AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, 23rd November, 2023 – ​AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 25th November, 2023 – Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC (A Day On The Green)

Sunday, 26th November, 2023 – Adelaide Parklands Street Circuit, Adelaide

Thursday, 30th November 2023 – Nikola Estate, Swan Valley, WA (A Day On The Green)

Friday, 1st December, 2023 – Nikola Estate, Swan Valley, WA (A Day On The Green)

Tickets are on sale now.

