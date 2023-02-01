Surprise Chef, Bumpy and More Added to Good Times 2023 Lineup

The lineup for the long-delayed debut of regional New South Wales festival Good Times – taking place in Tocumwal on Saturday, 25th March – has expanded.

Joining previously-announced acts C.W. Stoneking, Cash Savage & the Last Drinks and Floodlights are the likes of instrumental jazz-funk quintet Surprise Chef, Noongar neo-soul arist Bumpy, psychedelic outfit Glass Beams and premier party starters Simon TK and Edd Fisher (aka Wax’o Paradiso.)

Bumpy Performs ‘Leave It All Behind’ Live

Other new additions to the bill include Yorta Yorta blues artist Benny Walker, singer-songwriter Charly, neo-soul singer JUMAN, bluegrass collective Collingwood Casanovas and the Brazilian-influenced jazz of Don Glori. See the full lineup below – tickets are available now.

It’s been a long road to Good Times’ inaugural event. The festival was originally set to debut in 2021, but was postponed and eventually cancelled due to the pandemic. New 2022 dates were announced, but these too were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Strawberry Fields – also organised by the Good Times team – was also cancelled in October 2022, due to the heavy flooding in NSW.

Now, this March, Good Times is finally set to debut. “We’re basically creating the vibe of a private party while leveraging the infrastructure of a major festival site,” its festival directors commented in a statement. “We’re proud to be showcasing what we think is some of the best in contemporary Australian music, food and landscape while also doing our part for the community.”

Good Times Festival 2023

Final release tickets are available now via Humantix.

Saturday, 25th March – Tocumwal, NSW

Benny Walker

Bumpy

C.W. Stoneking & his Primitive Horn Orchestra

Cash Savage & the Last Drinks

Charly

Claps

Collingwood Casanovas

Don Glori

FLOODLIGHTS

Friday Young

Glass Beams

JUMAN

Kuzco

Mz Rizk

Surprise Chef

Wax’o Paradiso

