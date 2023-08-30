Swedish Metallers Katatonia Announce 2024 Australian Tour

Katatonia will return to Australia in 2024, for their first headline tour in almost a decade. The Swedish post-metal heavyweights will hit our shores in February of next year for a five-date run of shows, hitting stages in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

Led by founding members Jonas Renkse and Anders Nyström, who established the project in 1991, the Scandinavian act now have a whopping twelve albums under their belt, capped off by their 2023 release, Sky Void of Stars.

KATATONIA – ‘Birds’

“We headed back to Australia for our first headline tour in nearly a decade!” the band announced in a statement on social media.

The Stockholm-based architects of existential dread last visited our shores to play Tasmania’s iconic Dark Mofo festival last year, but their last national headline run was all the way back in 2016, when they visited fans for the very first time.

You can suss all the dates and details of their 2024 Australian tour down below.

Friday, 9th February – The Metro, Sydney

Saturday, 10th February – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Sunday, 11th February – The Triffid, Brisbane

Monday, 12th February – The Gov, Adelaide

Tuesday, 13th February – Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Presale from Wednesday, 30th August 2023 at 11am AEST

General tickets on sale from Thursday, 31st August 2023 at 11am AEST via Metropolis Touring

