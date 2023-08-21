Voyager Announce 2024 National ‘Fearless in Love’ Tour

Eurovision alumnus Voyager have announced a national tour in support of their recently released record Fearless In Love. The Perth pop-metal crew will kick things off with a hometown show in Perth on Saturday, 3rd February, before heading through Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Sydney, and Adelaide. See the full run of dates below.

The band’s eighth studio album landed in July 2023, hot off the heels of the band’s performance at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. They performed ‘Promise’ at the competition in May and came in a respectable 9th, while Sweden’s Loreen took out the top gong for her song ‘Tattoo’ (Loreen also won in 2012 with ‘Euphoria’).

Voyager: ‘Promise’ (Live at Eurovision)

“EUROVISION – that was absolutely surreal! There aren’t enough words to describe how we’re feeling,” Voyager wrote on Instagram following the grand final.

“Who would have thought that an independent, progressive metal band from Perth, WA, would take a top 10 position at the world’s biggest song contest?!! We are incredibly grateful for this absolutely WILD journey – we wouldn’t have done this without you!”

Fearless In Love is the follow-up 2020’s Ghost Mile, and Voyager frontman Danny Estrin explained the album was recorded over a period of two years.

“The writing process was very different to how we’ve done things in the past,” said Estrin.

“As a result, the album is more cohesive and exciting with a cinematic feel, hailing back to gritty films of the ’80s and ’90s showcasing all the layers that make up Voyager. This album takes you on a ride through a dark city and leaves you on a more pensive, reflective note by the end.”

Voyager 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Saturday, 3rd February – Metro City, Perth

Thursday, 8th February – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Friday, 9th February – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Thursday, 22nd February – The Basement, Canberra

Friday, 23th February – Manning Bar, Sydney

Saturday, 24th February – Unibar, Adelaide

Tickets are on sale Wednesday, 23rd August at 10am via Live Nation.

