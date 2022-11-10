Sydney’s City Recital Hall Announces ’01 | 23′ Season Program with Neu!’s Michael Rother, Emma Donovan, The Chills and More

Sydney’s City Recital Hall has announced the program for its first season of 2023, which will run from Thursday, 19th January to Friday, 24th March next year at the venue, located in the city’s CBD. The season will begin with Emma Donovan and Paul Grabowsky, who will perform an ode to the history of country gospel. As announced last month, Peaches will also perform at the venue as part of her The Teaches of Peaches 20th anniversary tour, on Saturday, 4th March.

Elsewhere on the program is former Kraftwerk and Neu! member Michael Rother, who will celebrate five decades of Neu! at the venue on Thursday, 23rd March. New Zealand jangle-pop group The Chills, meanwhile, will perform at the Recital Hall on Thursday, 16th March.

The program also boasts South African singer, songwriter and activist Nakhane, who will perform at the venue on Friday, 3rd March, showcasing songs from their forthcoming third album. Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn will return to the recital Hall on Tursday, 7th March, while composer Yann Tiersen will play his first Australian show in five years there on Saturday, 18th March.

Deborah Cheetham AO, Monolake and Electric Indigo round out the program, with the latter two acts closing the season on Friday, 24th March. Ahead of the season, City Recital Hall will be installing a 360-degree spatial audio sound system, making it one of the commercial venues in Australia to do so.

“This provides an amazing foundation for us to create elevated contemporary music experiences for local audiences through both considered and inclusive curation and cutting-edge production, said Stuart Rogers, Director of Programming at City Recital Hall. “As a curator, I’m driven to present artists who connect deeply with audiences, and I’ve seen or worked with each of the artists represented in our inaugural season.

“When it comes down to it, we’re connecting one of the world’s best stages with the world’s most compelling and charismatic performers. Along with our new spatial audio system, 01 | 23 provides a perfect platform to present the widest possible range of artistry in its purest form. We can’t wait for you to experience it.”

Tickets for City Recital Hall’s ’01 | 23′ season are on sale now.

Thursday, 19th January – Emma Donovan & Paul Grabowsky

Wednesday, 25th January – Deborah Cheetham: Woven Song

Thursday, 16th February – The Chills

Friday, 3rd March – Nakhane

Saturday, 4th March – Peaches

Tuesday, 7th March – Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

Saturday, 18th March – Yann Tiersen

Thursday, 23rd March – Michael Rother: 50 years of Neu!

Friday, 24th March – Monolake & Electric Indigo

