Sydney’s Heaps Gay Announces 10th Birthday Harbour Party Lineup

Ahead of their Marrickville street party this weekend cheers-ing their tenth birthday, Sydney-based queer party starters Heaps Gay have announced plans to kick-on the celebrations this November with another big bash on Sydney Harbour.

Taking over the Fleet Steps at Mrs Macquarie’s Point on Sunday, 19th November, the so-called Wet Dreams soirée comes packing a star-studded lineup, which includes former Spice Girl Melanie C, who’ll be hitting the decks at the harbourside party as part of her first ever DJ tour of Australia.

Melanie C – ‘Into You’

Sporty Spice is joined on the bill by British singer-songwriter and producer Aluna, American rapper Cakes da Killa, Nigerian singer-songwriter Kah-Lo, UK’s “Future RnB” sensation DJ JAMZ SUPERNOVA and loads more.

In classic Heaps Gay style, punters can expect a vibrant and sweaty dancefloor, with a soundtrack carefully curated by local favourites like drag queen Felicia Foxx, the renowned vibe maestro DJ Charlie Villas, dancefloor mainstay Jacqui Cunningham, and captivating visuals by Byron Spencer, to name a few.

Heaps Gay’s journey began in 2013 at the old Gladstone Hotel in Chippendale, a time before lockouts, COVID lockdowns, and when marriage equality was still a dream. It emerged as a safe haven for queers and allies to come together, dance, and bask in artistic expression. Over the past decade, it’s hosted over 100 legendary parties, earning a special place in the hearts of Sydney’s rainbow community.

Wet Dreams is also just one of a trio of events lined up to toast Heaps Gay hitting double digits in the sticky end of 2023. The festivities kick off this long weekend with the Heaps Gay Street Party, running as part of the Marrickville Block Weekender on September 30th.

The celebration will then climax with a free “Powerhouse Up Late” party on Thursday, 30th November. The retrospective event will feature music, film, and live performances, offering fans a chance to relive some of the most iconic moments in Heaps Gay’s history.

More deets on that one will be coming our way soon. For now, you can suss all the lineup and ticketing details for Heaps Gay’s Wet Dreams 10th birthday harbour party down below.

Heaps Gay 10th Birthday Lineup

Aluna

Cakes da Killa

Melanie C (DJ Set)

Kah-Lo

Jamz Supernova

Joined by:

Byron Spencer

Carolina Gasolin

Charlie Villas

Chelsey Dagger

Chic Coach

Fantabulosa Follies

Felicia Foxx

Fried Pork Chop

Jacqui Cunningham

Karna Ford

Lady Fur

Ruby Teys

Stelly G

The Dreaded Skater

Xaddy

Peach Fuzz

Gabe Woods

James Vidigal

J Starr

Faye Fe

Sunday, 19th November 2023 – Mrs. Macquarie’s Point, Sydney, NSW

Register for pre-sale now here (starts 6pm AEDT Wednesday, 4th October)

General public tickets on sale here from 6pm AEDT Thursday, 5th October

Further Reading

Heaps Gay Announces 10th Birthday Street Party, Part of the Marrickville Block Weekender

Heaps Gay’s Vivid Sydney Event “Muted” Following Noise Complaints

Spice Girl Melanie C Announces 2023 Australian DJ Tour