Heaps Gay Announces 10th Birthday Street Party, Part of the Marrickville Block Weekender

Sydney-based queer party makers Heaps Gay will celebrate their tenth birthday with a Marrickville street party this September. It’s happening as part of the Marrickville Block Weekender, which also includes Off the Rails and Throttle Roll.
The Heaps Gay street party will feature plenty of live acts performing across two stages. There’ll be sets from Vv Pete, BIG WETT, Billy Davis & Friends, Miss Kaninna, Stereogamous, Dameeeela, MungMung and plenty more.
Miss Kaninna – ‘Blak Britney’
It’s happening by the train lines in Marrickville from 2pm-10pm on Saturday, 30th September. You can grab tickets for $50 right here. It’s one of three major events planned in celebration of Heaps Gay’s tenth birthday. They’ll also be hosting a Harbourside party on Sunday, 19th November and a museum party on Thursday, 30th November – more details to come.
Meanwhile, Marrickville Block Weekender is presented by Heaps Normal and runs from Saturday, 30th September till Monday, 2nd October. Off the Rails is happening at Marrickville’s Railway Parade on Sunday, 1st October, with the likes of Amyl and the Sniffers, RVG, The Mark Of Cain and Private Function set to perform.
Throttle Roll will take over the same location on Monday, 2nd October, and place artists like Papa Pilko & The Binrats, XOLO (formerly the Frankie’s World Famous House Band) and Howlin Alvarez alongside custom motorcycles.
Heaps Gay Street Party
Saturday, 30th September – Marrickville NSW
- BIG WETT
- Billy Davis & Friends
- C.Frim
- Cherry Chola
- Chic Coach
- Dameeeela
- Diola
- Fried Pork Chop
- Gaff.E
- House Of Silky
- Jacqui Cunningham
- Kavi
- King C*Ntessa
- Lady Fur
- Mason Brown X Alex Morris
- Miss Kaninna
- MungMung
- Munsaib
- Rosie Rivette
- Shake Daddy
- Sharon Manhattan
- Show Us Ya Tips
- Siala
- Sour
- Stereogamous
- The Dreaded Skater
- Tseba & Friends
- Yvngcweed
- Vv Pete
- Zotdotcom
Tickets on sale now
Off the Rails
Sunday, 1st October – Railway Parade, Marrickville NSW
- Amyl & the Sniffers
- The Mark of Cain
- Private Function
- RVG
- Shady Nasty
- Full Flower Moon Band
- Dust
- Southeast Desert Metal
- Downgirl
- The Neptune Power Federation
- Chimers
- Organs
- Itchy & the Nits
- + more to be announced
Tickets on sale now
Throttle Roll
Monday, 2nd October – Railway Parade, Marrickville NSW
- Papa Pilko & The Binrats
- XOLO (formerly the Frankie’s World Famous House Band)
- Howlin Alvarez & Drey Rollan
- The Stripp
- + more to be announced
Tickets on sale now
