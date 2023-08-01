Heaps Gay Announces 10th Birthday Street Party, Part of the Marrickville Block Weekender

Sydney-based queer party makers Heaps Gay will celebrate their tenth birthday with a Marrickville street party this September. It’s happening as part of the Marrickville Block Weekender, which also includes Off the Rails and Throttle Roll.

The Heaps Gay street party will feature plenty of live acts performing across two stages. There’ll be sets from Vv Pete, BIG WETT, Billy Davis & Friends, Miss Kaninna, Stereogamous, Dameeeela, MungMung and plenty more.

Miss Kaninna – ‘Blak Britney’

It’s happening by the train lines in Marrickville from 2pm-10pm on Saturday, 30th September. You can grab tickets for $50 right here. It’s one of three major events planned in celebration of Heaps Gay’s tenth birthday. They’ll also be hosting a Harbourside party on Sunday, 19th November and a museum party on Thursday, 30th November – more details to come.

Meanwhile, Marrickville Block Weekender is presented by Heaps Normal and runs from Saturday, 30th September till Monday, 2nd October. Off the Rails is happening at Marrickville’s Railway Parade on Sunday, 1st October, with the likes of Amyl and the Sniffers, RVG, The Mark Of Cain and Private Function set to perform.

Throttle Roll will take over the same location on Monday, 2nd October, and place artists like Papa Pilko & The Binrats, XOLO (formerly the Frankie’s World Famous House Band) and Howlin Alvarez alongside custom motorcycles.

Heaps Gay Street Party

Saturday, 30th September – Marrickville NSW

BIG WETT

Billy Davis & Friends

C.Frim

Cherry Chola

Chic Coach

Dameeeela

Diola

Fried Pork Chop

Gaff.E

House Of Silky

Jacqui Cunningham

Kavi

King C*Ntessa

Lady Fur

Mason Brown X Alex Morris

Miss Kaninna

MungMung

Munsaib

Rosie Rivette

Shake Daddy

Sharon Manhattan

Show Us Ya Tips

Siala

Sour

Stereogamous

The Dreaded Skater

Tseba & Friends

Yvngcweed

Vv Pete

Zotdotcom

Tickets on sale now

Off the Rails

Sunday, 1st October – Railway Parade, Marrickville NSW

Amyl & the Sniffers

The Mark of Cain

Private Function

RVG

Shady Nasty

Full Flower Moon Band

Dust

Southeast Desert Metal

Downgirl

The Neptune Power Federation

Chimers

Organs

Itchy & the Nits

+ more to be announced

Tickets on sale now

Throttle Roll

Monday, 2nd October – Railway Parade, Marrickville NSW

Papa Pilko & The Binrats

XOLO (formerly the Frankie’s World Famous House Band)

Howlin Alvarez & Drey Rollan

The Stripp

+ more to be announced

Tickets on sale now

