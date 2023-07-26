Sydney’s Wolf Creek Unleash Nu-Metal Monster, ‘Nightmare’

Wolf Creek are a Sydney-based heavy band who’ve just dropped their new single, ‘Nightmare’, produced by Stevie Knight (Stand Atlantic, Yours Truly). It sounds like modern Bring Me The Horizon, if they wrote a song for the 2002 Queen Of The Damned soundtrack. Take it for it a spin below.

For more new Australian music, check out our latest New Aus Music Playlist and make sure to follow the playlist on Spotify.

Wolf Creek – Nightmare

Further Reading

Sydney’s Wolf Creek Unleash On The Status Quo In Heavy New Belter ‘Culture Shock’

Osaka Punch Announce ‘Mixed Ape’ Album Tour

Wednesday 13 to Perform Murderdolls Set on 2024 Australian Tour