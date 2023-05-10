Tash Sultana Shares New Single ‘New York’, New EP Coming Later This Year

Tash Sultana has released a new single titled ‘New York’, lifted from an EP that will be released on their own Lonely Lands Records label later in 2023. The track is a significant sonic departure from their earlier material, taking steps into a more electronics-heavy, pop-oriented direction. The new song pairs the relatively buoyant production with introspective lyrics, centring around a specific experience in the titular city.

“I have always found New York hard to find my place in,” Sultana said in a statement. “Everything is so fascinatingly fast that I think people are running from something. The city never sleeps, and its people don’t either. Among the chaos, how do you cope, drink it, smoke it or medicate it away? What do people do to get through the night?” The new song arrives alongside a video helmed by These Wild Eyes – watch that below.

Tash Sultana – ‘New York’

“I will never forget a time last year when I was so fucked up. It was before my Pier 17 show, one of the lowest points of my life, professionally and personally, and I just wanted to know what it is or what I could do to make it stop. Do I run, do I scream, do I jump into the water, do I cry, what’s it going to take to get me through the night?”

‘New York’ is the second single Sultana has released from an EP that will arrive later this year – though details beyond that are unknown. Lead single ‘James Dean’ was released in March. When the EP does arrive, it’ll mark Sultana’s first body of new music since second studio album Terra Firma was released in 2021. The following year, they released a live MTV Unplugged EP recorded in Melbourne.

