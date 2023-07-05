Tash Sultana Announces ‘Sugar’ EP, Shares New Single

Tash Sultana has announced a brand new EP titled Sugar will arrive on Friday, 11th August. The singer and multi-instrumentalist has already released a couple of singles from the project, including ‘New York’ and ‘James Dean’.

Sultana has now released a new track from the project, a slick collab with R&B artist BJ The Chicago Kid called ‘Bitter Lovers’. As Tash tells it, the track came about after BJ hit them up over Instagram.

“Pretty sure it’s like any typical modern-day music collab,” Sultana says. “We had been following each other for a while cause I’m a fan of what he does, and lo and behold, one morning, I woke up, and there was a nice little message in my DM’s from BJ saying, ‘let’s fucking do a track.’ Now here we are.”

As for the Sugar EP, Sultana flags that the project is almost like a teaser of an “album cut in half”. The songs were written over the course of a couple of years from 2021 to 2023, and recorded entirely by Tash in their home studio.

It’s the first major release from Sultana since their 2021 album Terra Firma, which launched the singles ‘Pretty Lady’ and ‘Willow Tree’ with Jerome Farah. In 2022 they released MTV Unplugged (Live Melbourne), which was recorded in Melbourne’s Chapel Off Chapel in early May 2021.

In early 2023 Sultana teamed up with Pierce Brothers for a driving single called ‘High & Unsteady’.

