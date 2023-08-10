Taylor Swift to Release ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ in October

Taylor Swift has announced her re-recorded version of 1989 will arrive on Friday, October 27th. It’s the fourth Taylor’s Version album to be released, following Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in July 2023, and Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which both came out in 2021.

Swift announced the news while on stage during her final Eras tour stop in Los Angeles. “Now here we are, on the last night of the US Eras Tour, in the eighth month of the year, on the ninth day of the month,” Swift told the crowd, before the updated album 1989 album artwork appeared on a screen behind her. “There’s something that I’ve been planning for a really, really long time. I think instead of telling you about it, I’ll just sort of show you.”

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways,” Swift wrote on Instagram a short time later. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

1989 remains one of the most popular Swift albums – featuring singles like ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Bad Blood’, ‘Blank Space’, and ‘Out Of The Woods’ – and it officially cemented her as a mainstream pop figure away from the country music scene.

Swift is currently in the middle of her mammoth Eras tour, which began in March earlier this year and will extend well into 2024. The Australian tour dates have (of course) already sold out, with two new shows added to the initial run due to overwhelming demand – the singer will now play three shows at the MCG in Melbourne in mid-February, followed by four at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

Taylor Swift Eras 2024 Australian Tour

with special guest Sabrina Carpenter

Friday, 16th + Saturday, 17th + Sunday, 18th February – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Friday, 23rd + Saturday, 24th + Sunday, 25th + Monday, 26th February – Accor Stadium, Sydney

All tickets are sold out.

