Taylor Swift Replaces Herself at Number One, Becoming The First Artist to Do So in ARIA History

Taylor Swift has become the first artist in the history of the ARIA charts to replace themselves at #1. Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) landed in the top spot this week on the Top 50 Albums chart, taking over from her most recent solo record Midnights – which has spent 38 weeks on the list so far.

The entire top ten is an incredibly Taylor-heavy affair: Midnights is at #3, 2019’s Lover comes in at #4, Reputation at #5, 1989 at #6, and folklore at #9. Red (Taylor’s Version) sits just outside at #11, while Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes in at number 18.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) marks the singer’s 11th #1 album in Australia – three of those being re-recorded albums.

There is some Australian representation in the chart: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have landed at #2 with PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation. As ARIA notes, the band has frequently inhabited the #2 spot, with albums such Flying Microtonal Banana in 2017, Infest The Rats’ Nest in 2019, Chunky Shrapnel in 2020 and Butterfly 3000 in 2021 all making it up the pointy end.

Elsewhere on the local front, RÜFÜS DU SOL’s live album Live at Joshua Tree makes it in at #14.

The domination of Taylor Swift in the charts – and the lack of local artists – has been a particular discussion point for the Australian music industry this year, with numerous articles and deep dives being published on the subject over the last month. According to a recent ABC article, “the number of Australian artists in the charts has this year plunged to its lowest level since the ARIA charts began”.

Swift will land in the country in February 2024 for a run of Eras tour dates – playing three shows in Melbourne and four in Sydney.

