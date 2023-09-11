Accor Stadium Are Not Selling Extra Tickets to Taylor Swift’s Australian Tour Despite Reports

Taylor Swift’s Australian promoter Frontier Touring has quashed reports that extra tickets to the singer’s Sydney shows would soon be going on sale. As reported by Pedestrian, on Thursday last week, Accor Stadium’s official site appeared to show an upcoming release of tickets that could be purchased through the Accor Live Limitless points program. The tickets would apparently be going on sale Tuesday, 3rd October.

Curiously, a spokesperson for Accor told the publication that the venue “has not announced a new release of Taylor Swift tickets and has no knowledge of a ticket release”. The page soon disappeared.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Frontier Touring said that “stories in the media today that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour tickets will be available through the ACCOR Live Limitless program are incorrect.”

“ACCOR is not approved for this activity,” it continued. “We remind fans that the only safe – and approved – avenue to secure tickets is through the official ticketing agency for the tour, Ticketek.”

In late August, Frontier Touring also appeared to scrap the upcoming resale for Swift tickets that was due to take place on Monday, 4th September. “Please note that the commencement date for Ticketek Resale has been rescheduled with a new date to be advised,” a statement on their site read. “Fans will be provided ample opportunity to list tickets ahead of the tour.”

Tickets to Swift’s Sydney and Melbourne shows sold out in June in a mammoth day of pre-sale scrambling – the Sydney Morning Herald reported that over 800,000 fans were waiting in the Ticketek queue to buy tickets at 9.30 am.

