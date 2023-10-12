Tedeschi Trucks Band, Rickie Lee Jones Announce 2024 Bluesfest Sideshows

Tedeschi Trucks Band and Rickie Lee Jones are both on the lineup for Byron Bay Bluesfest 2024. The two American acts have now announced sideshows for late March and early April. It’s the second Bluesfest sideshow announcement, following the confirmation of headline dates for Drive-By Truckers and Newton Faulkner in late August.

Bluesfest 2024 is happening at Byron Events Farm in Tyagarah, New South Wales, from Thursday, 28th March to Monday, 1st April. The lineup for next year’s events includes the aforementioned acts alongside Elvis Costello & the Imposters (who’re making up for this year’s last-minute cancellation), Jack Johnson, Tom Jones, The Teskey Brothers and more.

Rickie Lee Jones – ‘Chuck E’s in Love’

Tedeschi Trucks Band, led by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, will perform at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Wednesday, 3rd April and Sydney’s State Theatre on Friday, 5th April. The group were last here for Bluesfest 2016, while their latest album, I Am the Moon, came out in September 2022.

Jones kicks off her tour at The Gov, Adelaide, on Tuesday, 26th March. The rock and R&B great will be at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Wednesday, 27th March before bringing her headline run to a close at the Factory Theatre in Sydney on Friday, 29th March.

Jones’ latest album, Pieces of Treasure, came out in April 2023. It features covers of American standards such as Nat King Cole’s ‘Nature Boy’ and ‘There Will Never Be Another You’, which has been recorded by everyone from Chet Baker and Frank Sinatra to Nancy Wilson.

Rickie Lee Jones 2024 Australian Tour

Tuesday, 26th March – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 27th March – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 29th March – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets via Bluesfest

Tedeschi Trucks Band 2024 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 3rd April – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 5th April – State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets via Bluesfest

