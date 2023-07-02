Teenage Fanclub Announce 2024 Australian Tour

Teenage Fanclub have announced they will return to Australia next year for their first tour of the country in five years. The Scottish indie band will play five shows in March 2024, kicking off with a gig at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Tuesday, 5th March.

The tour will also include stops in Sydney, Melbourne and Byron Bay before wrapping up at the Triffid in Brisbane on Wednesday, 13th March. Tickets are on sale next Monday, 10th July. There’s also a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off this Thursday, 6th July. Sign up for that here.

Teenage Fanclub – ‘Foreign Land’

Having last visited Australia in 2019, Teenage Fanclub will have two new albums’ worth of material to play when they tour next year: 2021’s Endless Arcade and the upcoming Nothing Lasts Forever. The latter is set to arrive on Friday, 22nd September. Lead single ‘Foreign Land’ was released in May.

“The record feels reflective, and I think the more we do this thing, the more we become comfortable with going to that place of melancholy, feeling and expressing those feelings,” the band’s Raymond McGinley said of the forthcoming album upon its announcement earlier this year.

“These songs are definitely personal,” Norman Blake, who shares songwriting duties, vocals and guitar with McGinley, added. “You’re getting older, you’re going into the cupboard getting the black suit out more often. Thoughts of mortality and the idea of the light must have been playing on our minds a lot… When we write, it’s a reflection of our lives.”

Teenage Fanclub 2024 Australian Tour

Tuesday, 5th March – Astor Theatre, Perth

Friday, 8th March – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 9th March – Croxton, Melbourne

Tuesday, 12th March – The Northern Hotel, Byron Bay

Wednesday, 13th March – The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets on sale Monday, 10th July.

