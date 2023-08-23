Tex Crick Announces New Album, Shares Video for ‘Easy Keepers’

Tex Crick – the old soul oddball creator behind 2021’s Live in… New York City LP – has announced his second album. It’s titled Sweet Dreamin’ and it’ll be out on Friday, 13th October via Mac’s Record Label, the imprint run by Mac DeMarco. Listen to the album’s first single, ‘Easy Keepers’, below.

Crick was the first artist to sign to DeMarco’s label, doing so in the lead-up to Live in… New York City. It was an album steeped in the crooning piano bar sounds of 1970s soft rock, yet entirely devoid of ego-centrism.

Tex Crick – ‘Easy Keepers’

The video for ‘Easy Keepers’ was shot during a trip Crick took to Lone Pine, California. The song’s title lyric alludes to animals such as donkeys, mules or horses who’re able to subsist on relatively little attention or food. Crick employs it as a metaphor for a relationship attachment style.

“Being an ‘easy keeper’ in a relationship would suggest that you don’t need the regular amount of attention that others may need,” he said in a statement.

Tex Crick splits his time between Tokyo and Wollongong, and has previously performed in the backing bands of Kirin J Callinan, Connan Mockasin, Weyes Blood, John Carroll Kirby and others. His first solo release, 2017’s Between Cruel & Tender, came out via Terrible Records’ flex-disc imprint, Flexible.

Tex Crick: Sweet Dreamin’

Easy Keepers Silly Little Things Alley Cat Mulberry Wine On The Run All I’m Dreaming Of Drifting Off Again Barefoot Blues Spring Fever

