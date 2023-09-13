Tex Crick Tinkers with Japanese Hawaiian Music on ‘Barefoot Blues’

Tex Crick has released ‘Barefoot Blues’, the second taste of his forthcoming album, Sweet Dreamin’. The pillowy and romantic new single was inspired by Crick’s fascination with the Japanese music of Hawaii. “I guess it found its way into my psyche,” the Wollongong-via-Tokyo singer-songwriter said in a statement.

Crick will release Sweet Dreamin’ on Friday, 13th October through Mac DeMarco’s in-house label, Mac’s Record Label. The nine-song collection follows Crick’s 2021 debut, Live In… New York City, which Pitchfork praised as “a record with the ingenuity of a debut and all the easygoing charm of a classic.”

Crick was the first artist to sign with DeMarco’s fledgling label. The label boss shared a statement about the Australian musician’s forthcoming album. “Very excited for everybody to have a listen to Sweet Dreamin’,” DeMarco said. “I’ve had some time to sit with this bad girl already. It’s amazing. Very lucky to have friends that can make music like this.”

